3,000 Shares in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUV. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUV opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.95. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $11.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

