31,037 Shares in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 31,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,334,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,630,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 53,616 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000.

NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $47.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.63. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.63.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

