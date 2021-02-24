$32.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will announce $32.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.71 billion and the lowest is $31.81 billion. Verizon Communications reported sales of $31.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year sales of $133.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.92 billion to $136.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $135.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $131.56 billion to $140.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 29,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

