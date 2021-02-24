$326.58 Million in Sales Expected for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will report sales of $326.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.50 million to $562.20 million. Moderna reported sales of $14.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,222.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moderna will report full year sales of $556.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $347.50 million to $794.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $19.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Moderna.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.11.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $150.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.52 and a 200-day moving average of $104.68. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 3,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $699,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,554,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,766,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $2,955,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 423,481 shares of company stock valued at $61,405,801 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086,635 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,107,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Moderna by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 177.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,335,000 after purchasing an additional 675,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,495,000 after purchasing an additional 565,374 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

