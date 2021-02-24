$334.31 Million in Sales Expected for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to announce sales of $334.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SLM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $352.50 million and the lowest is $316.11 million. SLM reported sales of $400.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $366.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SLM from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SLM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.07.

In other SLM news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SLM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in SLM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in SLM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in SLM by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SLM by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,127,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,037,153. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.40. SLM has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

SLM announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

