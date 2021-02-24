$4.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to post $4.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.19 billion. Macy’s posted sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year sales of $20.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.55 billion to $21.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $20.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.69 billion to $21.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on M. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 143,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE M traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.29. 1,075,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,505,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.98. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

