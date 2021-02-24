$4.29 Billion in Sales Expected for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) will announce sales of $4.29 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.07 billion and the highest is $4.41 billion. XPO Logistics posted sales of $3.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year sales of $17.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.00 billion to $18.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.80 billion to $19.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XPO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.70.

In other XPO Logistics news, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $3,090,386.52. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 139,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,575,698.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mario A. Harik sold 30,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $3,628,619.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,363,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,162 shares of company stock worth $10,805,362. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth $635,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in XPO Logistics by 40.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO stock opened at $115.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $128.57.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

