4,120 Shares in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invitae by 3.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Invitae by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Invitae by 6.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Invitae by 17.8% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Invitae by 29.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 2.11. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. Analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVTA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

In other Invitae news, insider Jason W. Myers sold 71,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $3,400,841.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,211,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,309,204.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Crouse sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $486,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,336.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 687,539 shares of company stock worth $34,148,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

