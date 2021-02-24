4,152 Shares in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,152 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,046,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,837,000 after purchasing an additional 120,424 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSD opened at $98.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.82. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $105.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

In related news, Director Michael A. Bless sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $186,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,721.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total transaction of $1,085,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,076.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,291 shares of company stock valued at $4,963,372. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

