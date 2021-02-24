4,300 Shares in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Bought by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 97.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter worth $65,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Donaldson from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,724.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DCI stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.78. 4,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,716. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.74. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

