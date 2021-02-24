45,697 Shares in SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYV) Acquired by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,000. SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF makes up 3.0% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned about 18.28% of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SYV traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.62. 1,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,719. SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $75.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.56.

