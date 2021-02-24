4NEW (KWATT) Price Tops $0.0003

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 24th. One 4NEW token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 4NEW has traded 35.9% higher against the dollar. 4NEW has a market cap of $17,106.39 and $201.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 4NEW alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00055029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.81 or 0.00768959 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00033677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00039203 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00060946 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,308.69 or 0.04674112 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW (CRYPTO:KWATT) is a token. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io.

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 4NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4NEW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.