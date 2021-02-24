$51.27 Million in Sales Expected for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to post sales of $51.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.40 million. Travere Therapeutics reported sales of $46.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $199.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $198.34 million to $200.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $210.86 million, with estimates ranging from $205.34 million to $217.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Travere Therapeutics.

Several brokerages have commented on TVTX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, CFO Laura Clague sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $104,798.75. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $91,789.25. Insiders have sold 13,519 shares of company stock valued at $388,584 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $625,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $979,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $545,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $12,946,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,200,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

