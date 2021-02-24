$532.79 Million in Sales Expected for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) to announce $532.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rexnord’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $526.60 million and the highest is $541.76 million. Rexnord posted sales of $547.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rexnord.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RXN shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rexnord by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,174,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,398,000 after buying an additional 168,127 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 217,301 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 10,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 229,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RXN traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.85. Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rexnord’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexnord (RXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.