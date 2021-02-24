5,450 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Acquired by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in The Southern by 577.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 36,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,600. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

NYSE SO traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.47. The company had a trading volume of 67,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875,041. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.07 and its 200-day moving average is $58.17.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

