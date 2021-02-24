5,815 Shares in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,815 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGYS opened at $59.16 on Wednesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $60.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -52.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

AGYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Securities lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

