$6.63 Million in Sales Expected for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) will report $6.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.60 million. Cara Therapeutics posted sales of $4.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full year sales of $29.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.90 million to $32.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $28.19 million, with estimates ranging from $17.60 million to $46.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cara Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.51. 7,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.70. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average is $15.82.

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $114,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,279,652.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Terrillion sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $29,773.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,336 shares of company stock valued at $505,456 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 548.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

