6,849 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $45.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.30. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.