72,990 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Acquired by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,990 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,000. Comcast makes up about 3.2% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $511,715,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Comcast by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Comcast by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $238,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $536,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.29. 1,021,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,103,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $53.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average is $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

