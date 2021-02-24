9,317 Shares in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 267.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 416.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHEF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

Shares of CHEF opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.25. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $281.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The Chefs' Warehouse Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

