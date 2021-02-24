9,353 Shares in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter worth about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter worth about $141,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000.

Shares of NYSE BST opened at $56.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.19. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $62.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

