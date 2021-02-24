Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC (ANW.L) (LON:ANW) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC (ANW.L) (LON:ANW) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 447.56 ($5.85) and last traded at GBX 447.56 ($5.85). Approximately 1,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 19,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 448 ($5.85).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 455.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 436.71. The stock has a market cap of £72.10 million and a PE ratio of -1.99.

About Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC (ANW.L) (LON:ANW)

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Thailand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

