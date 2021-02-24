Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Stock Price Up 14%

Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s share price rose 14% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.57. Approximately 886,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 829,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Abraxas Petroleum alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXAS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 6,258.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 308,027 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,290,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

About Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abraxas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.