Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST.V) (CVE:ACST) Trading Up 13.2%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST.V) (CVE:ACST) shares were up 13.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.03. Approximately 81,437 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,119,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$188.47 million and a P/E ratio of 33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 12.69, a current ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Acasti Pharma Inc. Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

