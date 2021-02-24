Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,624 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.48% of Acceleron Pharma worth $36,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3,951.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 123,046 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $1,253,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,690.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 42,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $5,534,593.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,425.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,622 shares of company stock worth $8,025,691 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

XLRN opened at $137.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.06 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.97 and its 200-day moving average is $114.28. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $143.62.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

