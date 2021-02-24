Accent Group Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.08 (ASX:AX1)

Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98.

About Accent Group

Accent Group Limited engages in the retail, distribution, and franchise of lifestyle footwear, apparel, and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. Its brands include The Athlete's Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Merrell, CAT, Vans, Dr. Martens, Saucony, Timberland, Sperry, Palladium, Stance, Supra, Subtype, The Trybe, PIVOT, Stylerunner and Podium Sports.

