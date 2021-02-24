Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 94,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,756,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total transaction of $664,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,490,224.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture stock opened at $256.19 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $271.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.35. The company has a market cap of $168.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.76.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.