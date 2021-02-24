ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 81.30 and a beta of 1.27. ACI Worldwide has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In other ACI Worldwide news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 6,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $266,353.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles K. Bobrinskoy bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,780.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACI Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

