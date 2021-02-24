Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Shares Gap Down to $125.00

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.63), but opened at GBX 118 ($1.54). Actual Experience shares last traded at GBX 118 ($1.54), with a volume of 3,076 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £61.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a current ratio of 9.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 131.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 110.94.

About Actual Experience (LON:ACT)

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; and Dashboard that provides actionable data for service providers to pinpoint the cause of poor digital quality.

