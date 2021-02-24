Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ADMS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.81. 10,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $9.15.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $28,844.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 10,965 shares of company stock worth $64,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.