Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,631 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Adtalem Global Education worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 39.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 45.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden bought 611 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,300.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $1,022,284.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 3,161 shares of company stock worth $129,564 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATGE shares. TheStreet raised Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research upped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $283.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

