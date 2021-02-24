Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Up 17.3%

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s stock price shot up 17.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.63. 1,803,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 4,194,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $210.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTX. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aemetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aemetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aemetis by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 629,721 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Aemetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

