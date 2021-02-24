AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 139,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 39,027 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 19,761 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 96,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 156,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 95,690 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.78. 1,532,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,042,762. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.70. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

