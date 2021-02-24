AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 365.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,071 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 164,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total transaction of $37,129,266.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 440,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,215,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,363 shares of company stock valued at $61,174,903. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $254.74. 66,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,136,477. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.01 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.22. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of -179.02 and a beta of 0.30.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.39.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

