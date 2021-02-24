AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Has $4.17 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,337 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 2.6% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Change Path LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in Adobe by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe stock traded up $4.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $472.67. The stock had a trading volume of 111,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,011. The company has a market capitalization of $226.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $478.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $481.16. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.42.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

