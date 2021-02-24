AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Has $555,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,478,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,697 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,941,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,500,000 after acquiring an additional 274,385 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,503,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,360,000 after acquiring an additional 36,933 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,202,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 975,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,924,000 after buying an additional 2,010,777 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN stock traded up $3.51 on Wednesday, hitting $157.00. The stock had a trading volume of 60,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,368. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $155.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.24.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

