AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Purchases 6,750 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 313,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 137,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 23,938 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 29,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 13,958 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 171,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 430,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 75,398 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PGX stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $14.61. 65,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,119,891. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $15.28.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.