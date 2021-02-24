AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 526.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 18,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 15,782 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 31,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 219,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,183,000 after acquiring an additional 14,826 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.80. The stock had a trading volume of 604,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,799,806. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.67.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

