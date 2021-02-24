AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Sells 108 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 1.2% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MELI. HSBC upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,611.17.

Shares of MELI traded down $60.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,715.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,753. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11,097.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,853.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,447.18.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

