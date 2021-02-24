AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 384.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 267.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 381.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 437.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 395.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $34.65 on Wednesday, hitting $733.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,764,523. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $704.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,403.29, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $827.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $563.88.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.99, for a total value of $7,412,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,479,757. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.55, for a total transaction of $26,582,475.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at $29,630,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,323 shares of company stock worth $93,966,505 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cfra cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.