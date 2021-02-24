ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

AGESY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of AGESY stock opened at $57.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.90. ageas SA/NV has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $57.60.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

