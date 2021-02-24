AGF Investments Inc. Buys New Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

CPB stock opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.22. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

