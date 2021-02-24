AGF Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,618 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, SL Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Barclays lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $367.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.15 million. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

