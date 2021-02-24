AGF Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SON. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $42,543.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SON opened at $60.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.96 and its 200 day moving average is $56.38. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $62.21.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

SON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Corporate. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging; global brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

