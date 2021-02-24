AGF Investments Inc. Sells 1,917 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of RLI by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI stock opened at $105.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $66.02 and a 52-week high of $110.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.08.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

RLI has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point raised their target price on RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

