AGF Investments Inc. Takes $200,000 Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Boston Properties by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 1,769.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $101.14 on Wednesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $145.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.44.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

