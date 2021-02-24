AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) CEO Buys $25,000.12 in Stock

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) CEO Thomas K. Equels purchased 11,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $25,000.12.

Shares of NYSE AIM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,165,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,042. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $7.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 50.01, a current ratio of 50.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get AIM ImmunoTech alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of AIM ImmunoTech in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the third quarter worth $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 868,350.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecule for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.