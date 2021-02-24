Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €3.06 ($3.60).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €5.10 ($6.00) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €4.15 ($4.88) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.00 ($1.18) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

EPA AF opened at €5.14 ($6.04) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €4.17. Air France-KLM SA has a 12 month low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 12 month high of €14.65 ($17.24).

About Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

