Air Lease Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.

Air Lease has raised its dividend payment by 87.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Air Lease has a payout ratio of 13.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Air Lease to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

Shares of AL traded up $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $48.55. 16,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,633. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.48. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $47.74.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.07 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Air Lease news, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $1,056,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,483.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,820. Company insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AL. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

