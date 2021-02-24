Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $20,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.69.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $263.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $272.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.25.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

